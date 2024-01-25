Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): With a few hours left for the 75th Republic Day, the building of the Uttarakhand assembly has been lit up with colourful lights.

This year, India is set to commemorate its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty. The constituent assembly held its first session in December 1946 and the last session in November 1949, following which the constitution was enacted a year later with Dr BR Ambedkar as the head of the drafting committee.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Special: Know All About the Significance of National Flag, National Emblem and National Anthem of India.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Republic Day.

In his message issued on the eve of Republic Day, the Chief Minister, while saluting the freedom fighters, constitution makers and state agitators, said that Republic Day is a festival of the making of our Constitution. This special Constitution of ours has been continuously guiding our nation.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Woman Files for Divorce in Bhopal As Husband Takes Her to Ayodhya, Not Goa, for Honeymoon.

"Republic Day also reminds us of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This occasion also inspires us to resolve to fulfil the dreams of patriots and commit ourselves to our goals. Under the Constitution itself, it is the responsibility of all of us to always remain committed to the basic democratic ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Metro Train office in Koyambedu was also illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day.

The theme of this year's Republic Day parade will be-- 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.

As the nation gears up to commemorate its 75th Republic Day, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building based in Maharashtra's Mumbai was also lit up with tricolour lights.

The civil secretariat in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was also adorned with colourful lights ahead of Republic Day.

Republic Day is celebrated with great hustle and bustle, with the President unfurling the national flag, followed by spectacular military and cultural pageantry.

Meanwhile, the traffic, security and district units of the Delhi police that have been deployed have made all the necessary security arrangements ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

As per an official, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)