Rishikesh, Mar 31 (PTI) The CBI on Friday conducted a search at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments and procurement made during the tenure of former director Ravi Kant.

AIIMS, Rishikesh law officer Pradeep Pandey said the investigating agency has sought additional documents related to the alleged irregularities which are being provided to it.

The search is being conducted by a CBI team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajeev Chandola, he said.

The CBI conducted raids at AIIMS, Rishikesh in April 2022 and registered two separate cases against five people.

Before the CBI began its probe into the irregularities, the vigilance department had also conducted a probe into malpractices in the award of tenders for the procurement of equipment and allocation of space to a pharmacy inside AIIMS, Rishikesh.

