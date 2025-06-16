Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday reached out to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to enquire about the tragic helicopter crash in Rudraprayag in which seven people were killed.

The incident, which occurred at around 5:30 am earlier today, claimed the lives of seven people on board, including five adults, one infant and one crew member.

According to a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office, the Union Ministers had a telephone conversation with Dhami during which they assured the Centre of full cooperation following the crash.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu also inquired about the Kedarnath heli accident from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone and assured all possible cooperation from the Centre," the statement read.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Uttarakhand CM Dhami in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash.

According to an official statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office, CM Dhami informed the Prime Minister that a high-level meeting was held immediately after the incident and instructions were given to probe the incident.

"Prime Minister prayed for the strength to bear this loss to the families of the deceased. He assured all possible cooperation from the central government. Chief Minister Dhami informed the Prime Minister that a high-level meeting had been held immediately after the incident. Instructions have been given to constitute a high-level inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the causes of the accident. Also, a Command and Coordination Centre will be set up for better coordination and quick action," as per a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office.

Earlier today, Aryan Aviation's Bell 407 helicopter operating in the "Shri Kedarnath Ji - Aryan Helipad, Guptkashi" sector crashed near Gaurikund, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

The helicopter took off from Guptkashi at 05:10 am and landed at Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad at 05:18 am before departing again at 05:19 am for Guptkashi and is reported to have crashed near Gaurikund between 05:30 am and 05:45 am, the statement said.

The ministry said that preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause of the crash may be Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), with the helicopter reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area. The exact cause will be determined through a detailed investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). (ANI)

