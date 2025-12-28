New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], December 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the two-day "Ghoda Library Pahad Pachhyaan Mahotsav" held at Kotabagh in the Kaladhungi Assembly constituency of Nainital district.

On this occasion, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 12 development projects worth over Rs 114 crore aimed at regional development.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the Ghoda Library initiative, which connects folk culture, books, and nature, is highly commendable.

He described it as a unique effort to promote a reading culture among children in mountainous and remote areas and to take education to the farthest corners. He noted that this initiative has also been appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "Mann Ki Baat" programme.

Congratulating the young team of the Ghoda Library and its inspiration, Shubham Badhani, the Chief Minister said that the initiative is not limited to delivering books but has become a medium for giving wings to children's dreams.

He urged students not to limit books to examinations, but to make them an integral part of life, describing them as true friends and guides.

The Chief Minister said that, under the Prime Minister's guidance, Uttarakhand is setting new benchmarks for development. From cities to remote villages, road connectivity, education, healthcare, and drinking water facilities are being strengthened. At the same time, efforts are underway to preserve the state's rich cultural heritage.

He added that the restoration work on the ancient temples in the Manaskhand region, including Naina Devi, Kainchi Dham, Hanumangarhi, and Mukteshwar Dham, is progressing rapidly. In this sequence, the renovation and beautification of the ancient Hanuman Temple at Tok Bhattakani in Kotabagh has also been completed.

Speaking on education reforms, the Chief Minister said that the New Education Policy has been implemented to modernise the education system in the state. NCERT textbooks have been introduced in all government schools, and free textbooks from Classes 1 to 12 are being provided.

As many as 226 schools are being developed as PM Shri Schools, while virtual classes are being conducted in 500 schools. He informed that 42,000 students have benefited from vocational education, and to ensure a fair examination system, the country's strictest anti-cheating law has been implemented in the state.

The Chief Minister further said that over the past four years, more than 26,000 youths have been provided with government jobs. Candidates clearing examinations conducted by the UPSC, NDA, CDS, and similar bodies are being given ₹50,000 assistance for interview preparation.

He also emphasised that the state government is continuously working for the preservation of local languages such as Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister visited the exhibition of local products and interacted with women self-help groups and farmers. He also offered prayers at the ancient Hanuman Temple at Anwalakot in Kotabagh, seeking peace, prosperity, and well-being for the state. (ANI)

