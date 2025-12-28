New Delhi, December 28: Rajkumar Bafna, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of pharmaceutical company Akum Pharma, has reportedly resigned from his position, citing the severe air pollution in Delhi as a primary reason for his departure. This executive exit marks a notable instance where environmental concerns appear to have directly influenced a high-level corporate personnel decision within India's business landscape.

Mr. Bafna, who has served as Akum Pharma's finance chief, submitted his resignation recently. While the specific effective date of his departure was not immediately disclosed, sources close to the development indicated that concerns over Delhi's persistently poor air quality were a significant factor in his decision to step down. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Records Hazardous Air Quality; Residents Urged To Take Precautions.

Such a reason for a top executive's resignation is uncommon in corporate India. Typically, departures are attributed to career advancement, personal reasons, or strategic disagreements. Mr. Bafna's reported rationale brings the long-standing issue of urban environmental health into sharp focus within the corporate sphere.

Akum Pharma has confirmed Mr. Bafna's resignation. However, the company has not yet issued an official statement publicly detailing the specific reasons behind his departure. The company is expected to initiate the process of identifying a successor for the crucial CFO role in the coming weeks. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Slips to 'Very Poor' as Smog Engulfs City; AQI Crosses 300 (Watch Videos).

Delhi's Persistent Air Quality Challenge

Delhi frequently ranks among the most polluted major cities globally, particularly during the winter months. A combination of vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and stubble burning in neighbouring states contributes to hazardous levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) in the air.

These high pollution levels regularly exceed safe limits set by the World Health Organization, leading to significant public health concerns, including respiratory illnesses, heart disease, and other long-term health impacts. Despite various government initiatives, including temporary bans on construction and odd-even traffic schemes, the challenge of improving Delhi's air quality remains persistent.

Mr. Bafna's reported resignation could prompt broader discussions within corporate India regarding the impact of environmental conditions on talent retention and quality of life for executives. As companies increasingly focus on employee well-being and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, the ability of major urban centers to provide a healthy living environment may become a more critical consideration for attracting and retaining top talent.

This development may encourage other companies operating in highly polluted regions to reassess the living and working conditions for their employees, potentially influencing future corporate policies and location strategies.

