Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved projects worth over Rs 2838.45 lakh for development and safety initiatives across districts, giving a new momentum to the state's development works, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

CM Dhami has approved several important projects aimed at promoting public welfare and strengthening safety measures across various districts of Uttarakhand. He stated that the state government is consistently working for the holistic development of the state in line with the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas".

In the South Branch of Dehradun district, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 495.77 lakh for the replacement of damaged sewer lines and reconstruction work from the Laxman Chowk area to Barrage Mehalgaon Chowk.

Similarly, under the Pithuwala Branch of Dehradun, the Chief Minister approved Rs 243.14 lakh for the replacement of sewer lines in Shraddha Enclave and for the construction of an STP and a network system covering Shraddha and Priyadarshini Enclaves.

In Nainital district, under the Haldwani development block, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 1455.09 lakh for flood protection works to ensure the safety of the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex (Stadium) located in the Gaulapar area. For the first phase of this project, 40% of the total amount, i.e., Rs 582.00 lakh, has also been approved for immediate release.

CM Dhami has also sanctioned grant funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to various districts: Rs 20.00 crore for Champawat, Rs 5.00 crore for Udham Singh Nagar, Rs 10.00 crore for Tehri Garhwal, and Rs 0.50 crore for the Director, ULBMSO, Dehradun. Sanctioned grant funds for Dehradun (for other heads) are Rs 1.41 crore plus Rs 0.75 crore.

The total sanctioned amount is 37.66 crore.

Under the National Earthquake Risk Mitigation Programme (NERMP) operated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), CM Dhami has approved the preparation and submission of a Preliminary Project Report (PPR) to the Government of India.

CM Dhami stated, "Our resolve is to ensure that the stream of Uttarakhand's development reaches every village and every household. The safety of citizens, the expansion of basic infrastructure, and protection from natural disasters remain our top priorities. These projects will not only strengthen the state's infrastructure but also bring tangible improvements to the quality of life of our people. The government is fully committed to executing every project with transparency and swift implementation." (ANI)

