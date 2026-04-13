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Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the 'Sadbhavna Sammelan' programme on the occasion of Baisakhi at Rishikul Ground in Haridwar.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended greetings and best wishes to the residents of the state on the occasion of Baisakhi, according to the Chief Minister's Office, Uttarakhand.

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In his message on X, the Chief Minister's Office stated that Baisakhi is a festival of joy and jubilation, celebrated with enthusiasm and brotherhood. He noted that the festival, associated with the harvesting of the new crop, reflects the rich cultural traditions of the state as well as its strong farming and agricultural heritage.

Dhami further stated that Baisakhi is also a symbol of popular faith and prosperity. He expressed his wishes for happiness, peace, and prosperity in the lives of the people of the state on this sacred occasion.

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https://x.com/ukcmo/status/2043690338540535954?s=20

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is mainly celebrated in North India, especially in Punjab. It also signals the start of the harvest season.

The day marks the anniversary of the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in the year 1699. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between higher and lower caste communities.

The festival is widely celebrated with traditional music, dance, and community gatherings, with devotees visiting gurudwaras to offer prayers and express gratitude for a bountiful harvest season.

On April 13, 1919, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened, which remains one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history. The massacre marked a turning point in India's freedom struggle and is remembered as a symbol of courage and resistance.

The massacre occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, where thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh during the festival of Baisakhi. The gathering was also meant to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr Satyapal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)