Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed Ganga Aarti and worshiped at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh on Sunday. He prayed to Maa Ganga for happiness, peace and prosperity in the state.

During this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the International Yoga Festival 2025, organized by Parmarth Niketan. He welcomed yoga lovers from more than 50 countries and many states of India.

Also Read | Jaipur Shocker: Police Constable Arrested on Charges of Raping Pregnant Woman on Pretext of Recording Her Statement.

"I extend my best wishes to everyone on the inauguration of the International Yoga Festival 2025. I also performed Ganga Aarti, and PM Modi urged everyone to come to Uttarakhand from Mukhwa, the winter abode of Maa Ganga," Dhami told reporters.

"We are also making arrangements for Kumbh Mela and Char Dham Yatra," he added.

Also Read | ‘Hats Off To Captain Rohit Sharma’: Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Hails Indian Captain for Winning Champions Trophy 2025 Days After Questioning His Fitness.

Addressing the Yogi lovers from the country and abroad, the Chief Minister said that there can be no more sacred place than Devbhoomi for the commencement of any work.

Referring to the G-20 Summit held in Narendra Nagar, he said that during that time the guests from different countries of the world have taken with them the experience of spirituality and yoga of Devbhoomi. Yoga city Rishikesh has made its mark not only in India but all over the world, which is why Rishikesh has become the first favorite place of yoga and peace lovers from all over the world.

Referring to the Prime Minister's visit to Harshil, the Chief Minister said that now tourists will come to Uttarakhand even during winters.

The Prime Minister has urged people from all over the country to visit Uttarakhand during the winter. He said that the Prime Minister has also talked about promoting health tourism in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister also invited tourists from the country and abroad for the upcoming Kumbh and Nanda Raj Jat Yatra.

Earlier in the day, Dhami participated in a felicitation program in the Amroha district, held to commemorate the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, and attributed the achievement to the people of Devbhoomi, calling it a celebration of the Constitution's essence.

Addressing the event, CM Dhami said, "This honour is not just mine but belongs to the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. The 1.25 crore people of the state affirmed the resolution we presented during the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their trust and mandate made this achievement possible." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)