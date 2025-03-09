New Delhi, March 9: Congress leader Shama Mohamed, whose online posts fat-shaming Indian captain Rohit Sharma sparked a major row last week, hailed Sharma on Sunday for leading from the front in the Champions Trophy final and congratulated the team on their triumph in the tournament. Sharma made an excellent half-century as a resolute India held their nerve to win an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

In a post on X, Mohamed said, "Congratulations to Team India for their stupendous performance in winning the Champions Trophy 2025!" "Hats off to Captain @ImRo45 who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory. Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul played crucial knocks, steering India to glory! A triumph to remember!" she said. Bowling first after Rohit lost his 12th straight toss, India's spinners restricted New Zealand to 251 for seven in the allotted 50 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) making significant contributions with the ball.

India completed the chase of 252 with six balls to spare after Rohit (76 off 83 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62 balls) shone with the bat. Congress spokesperson Mohamed's posts fat-shaming Sharma had sparked a major row last Monday, riling millions of cricket fans and drawing flak from various quarters including her own party and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who slammed them as "deeply shameful".

BJP leaders attacked Mohamed and the Congress after she targeted the Indian cricket captain, with the ruling party's social media head Amit Malviya alleging that it was a "premeditated put down to undermine the team's morale at a crucial time". Distancing itself from Mohamed's remarks on Sharma, the Congress had asserted that Mohamed's remarks about the cricketing legend do not reflect the party's position and asked her to exercise greater caution in future.

Shama Mohamed Hails Rohit Sharma After Winning ICC Champions Trophy

Shama Mohamed Hails Rohit Sharma After Winning ICC Champions Trophy

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera had said. She has been asked to delete the social media posts from X, he had said. Mohamed had said these were her personal remarks and that an issue had been made out unnecessarily. She also said that she is proud of Sharma but was only talking about his fitness.

