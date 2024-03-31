Lambgaon (Tehri Garhwal) [Uttarakhand], March 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigned for Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, a BJP candidate from Tehri Lok Sabha constituency, at Lambgaon on Sunday.

Addressing the public meeting at the Government Inter College Ground in Lambgaon, CM Dhami said, "Voting is to be held in the state for all five Lok Sabha seats on April 19. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the blessings of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be made PM again for the third time, for which one has to vote enthusiastically in favour of the BJP candidate from this region, Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah."

"Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah has taken forward many development works. She has worked continuously with the spirit of public service in the Tehri area," he added.

He said that the public's vote has brought big changes to the country in the last 10 years. The fate of the country has changed under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The country's respect and self-respect are great in the world. Indians have held their heads with pride before the world, the Chief Minister said.

"During the Corona period, the Prime Minister took care of the countrymen as a guardian. After Corona, free vaccine was administered. Work has been done to provide free ration to the poor. Since 2014, the foundation stone for 14 new AIIMS has been laid. The development work of 74 new airports has been done. The development work for railway stations is going on. The Vande Bharat train is being operated," CM Dhami said.

Emphasising the initiatives undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Dhami said, "In 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of the poverty line. Tap water has reached more than 12 crore houses. 50 crore people in the country have been connected to the banking system. More than 50 crore people are getting free treatment with the Ayushman card. Under various schemes, assistance of thousands of crores of rupees has been given to make the poor self-reliant. CAA has been implemented in the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Section 370 of Kashmir was abrogated. Due to this, Kashmir has become an integral part of India. The evil practice of triple talaq has ended. Everyone in Devbhoomi is not only a national devotee but also a Ram devotee. Today, the dream of building a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya has come true."

The Chief Minister said that the leadership of the country is in strong hands.

"Two meetings of the G20 were organised in Narendranagar under the leadership of the Prime Minister. India is constantly moving towards self-reliance. Modern weapons are being prepared in the country itself. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the long-standing demand of the soldiers, One Rank, One Pension, has been fulfilled. Under his leadership, the state of Uttarakhand is also moving forward continuously," he said.

"The state government has taken many historic decisions. As per the promise made before the Assembly elections in 2022, the bill, including Equal Citizen, has been passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly. An anti-cheating law has been implemented. Through which completely transparent and safe examinations are being conducted. The hardworking youth are getting their rights," the Chief Minister said.

He said that along with this, an anti-riot law and an anti-conversion law have been implemented in the state. Also, 30 per cent horizontal reservation is being given to women.

The Chief Minister asserted that during the Global Investor Summit held in Dehradun, MoUs worth more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore were signed.

"Out of that, Rs 81 thousand crore investment is being grounded. This will create employment opportunities in the state. Our target is to double the GSDP in the coming 10 years with the cooperation of all. Development is progressing rapidly in Tehri Lok Sabha. A master plan is being taken forward for the beautification of Tehri Lake. Tehri Lake is being developed as a tourist destination. The work of developing ring roads and basic facilities around Tehri Dam, at a cost of about Rs 3400 crore, is in progress. Its 173 villages will get direct benefits. The displacement of 415 families affected by Tehri Dam has been done. The construction of the polytechnic building has started. The annual fair held at Nagaraja Temple has been declared a state fair. Work is being done on road, rail, and air connectivity on a priority basis," he said.

The Chief Minister slammed the Congress for weak leadership, saying that corrupt people and scamsters without a roadmap have always done black deeds.

"Before 2014, some scams or others used to come to light every day. Today, strict action is being taken against scamsters. At present, the corrupt in the country are either in jail or on bail. The Congress party has been run by people of the same family. They have looted the earnings of the people of the country and filled their coffers. During the rule of Congress, the morale of traitors and stone-pelters was high. Congress has sacrificed the national interest by engaging in vote-bank politics. For them, their selfishness has been the priority, not the country," CM Dhami said.

He said that Congress means nepotism, corruption, casteism, lies, and misleading others. In the upcoming elections, the Congress that survived with the blessings of the people will also come to an end.

Lok Sabha elections in the five parliamentary constituencies of Uttarakhand will be held on April 19. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong presence in Uttarakhand, the BJP has won all five seats in the hilly state in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

