New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday congratulated Group Captain Kunal Kalra on being honoured with the Vir Chakra for his gallantry in Operation Sindoor.

In a post on social media X, Dhami wrote, "For displaying unparalleled courage and valour in Operation Sindoor by destroying terrorist hideouts and Pakistani military bases, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the brave son of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and Dehradun resident, Group Captain Kunal Kalra Ji, on being honoured with the Vir Chakra. The entire Uttarakhand is proud of your achievement."

The Vir Chakra has been awarded to nine Indian Air Force officers, including fighter pilots, who targeted terrorist groups' headquarters in Pakistan's Muridke and Bahawalpur and the neighbouring country's military assets.

Group Captains (GP) Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Manish Arora, Animesh Patni, Kunal Kalra, Wing commanders (WG CDR) Joy Chandra, Squadron Leaders (Sqn Ldr) Sarthak Kumar, Siddhant Singh, Rizwan Malik, Flight Lieutenant (FLT LT) Aarshveer Singh Thakur have been awarded Vir Chakra.

The Indian Air Force has brought down at least six Pakistani aircraft in the action.

Vir Chakra is a military bravery award presented to wartime heroes for their gallant actions on the battlefield. It is third in line after Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra.

A day earlier, President Droupadi Murmu approved 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards for the armed forces and the central police personnel.

"These are: 04 Kirti Chakras; 15 Vir Chakras; 16 Shaurya Chakras; 02 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry); 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry); 06 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry); 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry); 07 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals; 09 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Yudh Seva Medals," an official release said.

"The President has also approved 290 Mention-in-Despatches - 115 personnel of the Indian Army, 05 of the Indian Navy, 167 of the Indian Air Force and 03 of the Border Roads Development Board (BRDB)," it added. (ANI)

