Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday distributed food to the youth who had come for Territorial Army recruitment, at a camp in Pithoragarh. The administration has set up camps for such youth where food is being provided to them.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took information about various works being done by the departments during a review meeting with departmental officials in the district office auditorium in Pithoragarh. He reviewed the construction progress of the under-construction medical college and directed to expedite the construction work. During the review, the public representatives talked about making a shortcut route from the base hospital to the Ulka temple, according to a press release from Uttarakhand CMO.

The Chief Minister, while taking information about the construction of multi-level car parking at Jakhani Tiraha, said that apart from the parking construction work, all the development works being done should be completed within the stipulated time, stated the release.

During the review, the CM, while taking information about the progress of Dharchula to Tawaghat National Highway, directed the BRO officer and the district administration to speed up the work on priority and allocate the remaining compensation amount. He said that instructions were given to make arrangements and strengthen the connecting road for Adi Kailash. He said that this year the number of pilgrims coming to Adi Kailash is more than thirty thousand, and it is likely to increase further. During the review of PMGSY, he expressed displeasure over the pending works. He said that any kind of negligence towards the works will not be tolerated, the release added.

The Chief Minister said, "It should be ensured that the benefits of various development schemes of the Central and State Government reach every eligible person standing at the last end. Transparency, quality and timeliness should be taken care of in the works. The government is continuously working to develop new tourist places. Strict vigil should be kept on the purchase and sale of land by outsiders."

He said that it should be ensured that the public problems should be resolved at the level where they can be resolved. In the review meeting, the public representatives informed the Chief Minister about the development schemes and problems of their respective areas. During this, the Chief Minister launched the Sushasan Portal created by the administration in Pithoragarh district, the purpose of which is to resolve the complaints received by the citizens, the release stated. (ANI)

