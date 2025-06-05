Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday honoured the 'eco-warriors' for their significant contribution to the environment on the occasion of World Environment Day at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, located at the Chief Minister's residence.

Students welcomed and congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami by presenting flowers.

CM Dhami said, "On this day, all of us should pledge that we will make all possible efforts on our level to conserve the environment and overcome this challenge. If there is a calamity anywhere--be it in Chamoli, Dharchula, or Uttarkashi--it will impact all of us, be it people in Dehradun, Delhi, or anywhere in the country. We all get affected by it. We are fortunate that Uttarakhand is rich in natural beauty and biodiversity."

Municipal Corporation Rudrapur was honoured with the Sunder Lal Bahuguna Nature and Environment Conservation Award-2025 (Government Category). Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shipra Joshi from Municipal Corporation Rudrapur received this award. Vijay Jaddhari and Pratap Singh Pokhriyal were honoured with the Sunder Lal Bahuguna Nature and Environment Conservation Award-2025 (Non-Government Category).

The Chief Minister also released the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board's awareness poster and inaugurated the portal prepared by the Eco-Tourism Corporation. On this occasion, the Chief Minister administered the oath of plastic-free Uttarakhand and provided cloth bags to schoolchildren.

The Chief Minister directed the Forest Department to plant at least one thousand fruit trees in every forest division of the state this year. So that there is adequate food for wild animals. The Chief Minister urged the people of the state and travellers not to feed animals such things that are harmful to their health.

He called upon people to plant trees on birthdays, wedding anniversaries and other important occasions. Only with the resolve of such efforts will we be able to promote environmental conservation.

The Chief Minister, while wishing everyone a happy World Environment Day, said that Uttarakhand is a state full of natural beauty and biodiversity. Dense forests, holy rivers, and Himalayan glaciers are the state's geographical identity.

The Chief Minister said that due to the efforts of the Prime Minister, India is moving ahead globally in the field of renewable energy production. Schemes like Solar Mission, Electric Mobility, Green Hydrogen Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Namami Gange Abhiyan and Plastic Free India Campaign are playing an important role in environmental conservation.

He said that the state government celebrates the folk festival Harela on a large scale as a grand festival of nature conservation. 'Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARA) has been formed to conserve traditional water sources like Naula, Dhara and rain-based rivers of the state.

The Chief Minister informed that in the last year, more than 6,500 water sources have been successfully conserved and treated in the state. About 3.12 million cubic meters of rainwater have also been collected. It has been made mandatory to keep dustbins in vehicles coming to the state on various religious, tourism, and other occasions, including the Chardham Yatra.

He said that recently, the National Games held in the state were organised on the theme of 'Green Games'. In this event, all the medals and awards were made from e-waste material and sports kits were prepared from recycled material.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said that Uttarakhand is sensitive to the environment. As a result, today, Uttarakhand is among the top five states in the country to absorb carbon. He said that we have given priority to public participation in environmental protection.

He said that travellers coming to Uttarakhand are being made aware of the environment. Today, work is also being done on alternatives to plastic in the state. We have to take special care to ensure that plastic is used minimally.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said that, along with development, environmental protection is also important, for which the concept of Gross Environment Product has been introduced. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, environmental awards have been started at the state level. He said that the work of environmental and water conservation is everyone's collective responsibility. (ANI)

