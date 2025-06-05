Mumbai, June 5: A 15-year-old girl who scored 94% in the SSC exam sustained serious injuries after falling from a first-floor balcony during a celebration at a tuition centre in Ghatkopar East on May 14. The incident occurred a day after the exam results were declared, during a gathering of around 150 students.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the girl reportedly fell into an open parking area while watching a dhol performance from the balcony. Her parents allege negligence on the part of the tuition centre, claiming the balcony was in disrepair and lacked safety measures. The girl suffered a fractured right arm, swelling on the left side of her head, and a brain clot. She is currently recovering. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Taking Pictures With Friends Falls Into Sea at Juhu Jetty, Dies.

Following a complaint by the girl’s parents, Pant Nagar police registered an FIR against the 38-year-old tutor and several staff members under Sections 125, 125(A), and 125(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to acts endangering human life or personal safety.

The girl’s mother, a bank employee, told the media outlet that, “The staff is responsible. The balcony had a broken railing and no safety mesh. I want justice for my daughter.” Navi Mumbai Horror: Man Kills 1-Year-Old Daughter by Slamming Her Head on the Floor for Crying Continuously in Pen Taluka, Arrested.

The tutor claimed the area was marked as restricted and that a notice prohibiting entry was posted on the door. “She was watching the celebration and fell while clicking photos. We acted immediately and ensured she received medical attention,” he said, adding that staff members supported the family throughout.

