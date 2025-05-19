Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is leading discussions with the 16th Finance Commission team, including Chairman Arvind Panagariya, to determine state's share of grants and taxes for the next five years.

The meeting is taking place at the Secretariat, where key state officials are outlining Uttarakhand's financial needs and priorities.

The Finance Commission's visit is crucial for finalising the fiscal roadmap that will shape the state's development plans for the upcoming five-year period.

The state government is also making a detailed presentation before the commission during the meeting.

The team, led by Dr Arvind Panagariya, includes Commission members Annie George Mathew, Manoj Panda, Soumya Kantighosh, Ritwik Pandey, the secretary of the commission, Joint Secretary KK Mishra, and Joint Director P Amruthavarshini.

After this meeting, the Finance Commission will hold discussions with representatives of municipal bodies, panchayats, and political parties.

The discussions aim to finalize the financial distribution framework that will impact the states' budgets and development plans for the upcoming five-year period.

The visit and discussions mark a crucial step in shaping Uttarakhand's financial future, ensuring that the state receives a fair share of resources to support its development goals over the next five years.

Meanwhile, the 16th Finance Commission team, led by Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, arrived in Dehradun on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed and greeted the delegation, with the commission members received traditionally to the beats of Dhol Damau. (ANI)

