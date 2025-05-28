Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Pratham' Gaja Ghantakarna Mahotsav-2025, organized at Atal Utkrishta R.I.C. Gaja, Tehri.

CM Dhami prayed at the Ghantakarna temple in Gaja and wished for the prosperity of the state and garlanded the statue of state agitator Shaheed Belmati Chauhan, and congratulated everyone on the festival.

The Chief Minister said that such festivals give unique support in taking forward the rich culture and tradition. Gaja Ghantakarna Temple is one of the mythological temples. After the parikrama of Badrinath, the second parikrama is performed at the place. From the point of view of tourism, it is a very important place, from where Haridwar and the Himalayas are visible. CM Dhami said that by organizing the festival, a new foundation of development is being laid here, which is a commendable effort to take forward the historically rich culture.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister's goal of developed India resolution by the year 2047 will be fulfilled only when the village, panchayat, area, district, and Uttarakhand develop. The state government is striving for a resolution without any alternative, and no one can stop Uttarakhand from becoming the best state in India. India's economy has come from 11th to fourth position, and by 2027, it will emerge as the third economy, and India will become a world leader and leader. Today, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India's culture and heritage is in Amritkaal. During this time, from the grand and divine temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya to Mahakal temple in Ujjain, master plan of Badrinath in Uttarakhand, reconstruction work in Kedarnath, all-weather road, many works are being done in remote rural areas like agriculture, horticulture, energy, promotion of cultural heritage, infrastructure etc.

The Chief Minister said that the Polytechnic has been set up in Gaja at a cost of about 30 crores, the Henvalghati pumping drinking water scheme for 24 crores, the Nagar Panchayat office, Gaushala, rest house work has been done. To strengthen the local economy, products of One District One Product, the House of Himalaya brand, are being manufactured. The excellent products made by the sisters associated with self-help groups skilled in skill development are leaving even foreign companies behind. Doors of possibilities are opening in many areas like farm machinery, Apple Mission, new tourism policy, new film policy, solar self-employment, tourism, agriculture, etc.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand is moving towards becoming a leading state. The state government has taken many historic decisions, including Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law, anti-copying law, conversion law, strict land law etc. Worked on zero tolerance to end corruption. By bringing anti-copying law, more than 100 copy mafias have been sent to jail. About 23 thousand youth have achieved success in their jobs. (ANI)

