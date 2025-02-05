New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inspected various arrangements for the 38th National Games being held at Gaulapar Sports Stadium in Haldwani, according to the Chief Minister's Officer (CMO) statement.

CM Dhami also observed the football match after getting acquainted with the players in the football semifinal match played between Uttarakhand and Delhi at the stadium. He also boosted the morale of the players and encouraged them.

The chief minister reviewed the preparations for the closing ceremony of the National Games to be held in Haldwani on February 14 by holding a meeting with the officials and giving necessary instructions to the officials. He said that this is a historic occasion for the state; this closing program has to be completed with grandeur. So that people always remember it in their hearts, said a statement.

He said that this program should be made successful with the participation of the general public. During the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid to security, the spectator gallery, and all other facilities during the program.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand that the way the games have been inaugurated by the Prime Minister, a grand closing ceremony will also be organised in the same way. The Chief Minister said that great personalities, litterateurs, social workers, intellectuals associated with the media world, etc., who have gained fame in various fields, should also be specially invited to the closing ceremony.

The Chief Minister said that all the arrangements should be perfect so that there is no problem of any kind during the program.

According to the statement, the national games are going to prove to be a milestone for our coming generation as well. He said that in organising the 38th National Games in the state, the state government is trying to ensure that all the participating players and every person associated with the games should take a good experience from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Efforts have been made to provide every possible facility to the players and visitors at all the venues.

In the meeting, Director of Sports Prashant Kumar Arya gave information about the various arrangements and programs being done by the Sports Department for the closing ceremony of the National Games.

On this occasion, Minister of State with independent charge Dr Anil Kumar Dabbu, Dinesh Arya, MLA Lalkuan, Dr Mohan Singh Bisht, MLA Kaladhungi Banshidhar Bhagat, BJP District President Pratap Bisht, Kumaon Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Rawat, IG Dr Yogendra Singh Rawat, District Magistrate Vandana, Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena along with players, trainers, spectators, public representatives, eminent citizens etc. from various states were present. (ANI)

