Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid tribute to Former Union Minister and Chief Minister of both Uttarakhand and UP, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, on his birth and death anniversary.

In a post on X, Dhami said, "On the birth anniversary and death anniversary of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Narayan Dutt Tiwari Ji, countless salutations. Your contribution to the development of the state is unforgettable. Your works dedicated to public service will always continue to guide us."

ND Tiwari is the only Indian politician who served as Chief Minister of two states -- Uttar Pradesh and later Uttarakhand. He was a three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and held the post of Uttarakhand CM once.

Tiwari also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission and held several key portfolios in the Union government, including petroleum, external affairs, finance, and commerce, during the tenures of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. From 2007 to 2009, he served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, resigning later due to health and personal reasons.

He began his political career with the Congress, serving in both state and central governments. In 2017, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking the final chapter of his long political journey. Tiwari passed away on October 18, 2018, on his 93rd birthday.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand CM Dhami also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Dhanteras.

In a post on X, Dhami said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras. I pray to Lord Dhanvantari that this festival brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives, and that the light of health and auspiciousness always remains illuminated in everyone's life."

Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth, Mahalakshmi and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is deemed an auspicious day to make new purchases. (ANI)

