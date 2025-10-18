Mumbai, October 18: The much-awaited results of the Shillong Teer lottery for Saturday, October 18, 2025, will be out today. Excitement builds as the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will release the Shillong Teer Result, drawing attention from lottery enthusiasts across Meghalaya. The winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 are now available online, along with a detailed Shillong Teer Result Chart displaying the outcomes. Players can also check results for other popular Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai on websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. The full Shillong Teer Result Chart for Thursday, October 18, is shared below for easy reference.

The Shillong Teer Lottery blends the sport of archery with the thrill of betting, attracting thousands of participants on a daily basis. The players keenly anticipate the announcement of winning numbers, while the Shillong Teer Result Chart serves as a helpful tool to review previous results and plan strategies. This fusion of heritage and excitement keeps the game popular among lottery fans across India. Scroll down to view the full list of results. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result on October 18, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on October 18, 2025, participants can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The results are announced in separate rounds, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following shortly after. On these websites, search for the option "Shillong Teer Result Chart", which lists the winning numbers from both rounds in a clear format. Participants have to follow simple steps: Select the date, click on the game type (Morning, Day or Night Teer), and view the Round 1 and Round 2 results. For instant updates, the platforms provide live results and past records.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game held in Meghalaya, primarily at the Polo Ground in Shillong. The game takes place from Monday to Saturday and involves 50 skilled archers who shoot a fixed number of arrows. Participants place their bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, attempting to predict the final two digits of the total arrows that strike the target in each round.

The winning numbers are decided based on these last two digits, and rewards are given to players who make accurate guesses. Legally recognized and regulated under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, Shillong Teer operates within a structured and transparent framework to ensure fair play and proper oversight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).