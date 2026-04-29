India News | Uttarakhand CM Dhami Renames Khetikhan ITI After Lance Naik Revadhar

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday approved the proposal to rename the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Khetikhan to honour the memory of the late Lance Naik Revadhar.

According to a release by the Chief Minister's office, the institute will now be known as "Shaheed Revadhar Government Industrial Training Institute, Khetikhan.

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According to the official website of the institute, Govt Industrial Training Institute Khetikhan is a premier Industrial Training Institute, dedicated to providing quality vocational education and skill development training in the Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Mechanic Cum Operator Electronics Communication System, Mechanic Radio & T.V., Wireman trade, helping students build a strong foundation for a successful career in the technical field.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved several financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in multiple cases to support victims of natural disasters and boost district-level infrastructure.

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According to a release by the Chief Minister's office, on 05 August 2025, due to a partial obstruction in the water flow of the Yamuna River, a lake formed at Syanachatti in the village Kunshala, leading to the submergence of hotels and buildings.

A total of 19 affected individuals have been sanctioned ₹6.109 million (₹61.09 lakh) from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Additionally, families affected by heavy rainfall and landslides during the financial year 2025-26 in various villages of Tehri Garhwal district--specifically in the tehsils of Dhanaulti, Tehri, Pratapnagar, Jakhanidhar, and Madannegi--who are currently residing in rented accommodations, will receive rental assistance for six months. The assistance has been approved at ₹4,000 per month per family, amounting to a total of ₹1.928 million (₹19.28 lakh) from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister has also approved the release of ₹13 crore to each district under the untied fund, as provisioned in the budget for the financial year 2026-27.

Furthermore, approval has been granted for a proposal worth ₹2.43 crore for infrastructure works in Dehradun district, including the replacement of the sewer line in Shraddha Enclave under the Pitthuwala branch, and the construction of SPS (Sewage Pumping Stations) in Sandhu Enclave and Priyadarshini Enclave. (ANI)

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