Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted Shri Jageshwar Dham in Almora district as a significant spiritual destination, urging devotees to visit during the sacred month of Shravan.

In a post on X, the CM described the temple as "Nestled amidst the dense cedar forests of Almora district" and an "unparalleled confluence of faith, spirituality, and peace." He encouraged pilgrims from across the country and abroad to seek darshan of Lord Shiva at this ancient abode.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Smog Engulfs National Capital As Air Quality Turns 'Severe' at 429 (Watch Videos).

Dhami further recommended visiting the temple during the winter months to experience the serenity and spiritual ambiance of the historic site.

"Nestled amidst the dense cedar forests of Almora district, Shri Jageshwar Dham is an unparalleled confluence of faith, spirituality, and peace. During the sacred month of Shravan, devotees from across the country and abroad flock here to seek darshan of Lord Shiva. Be sure to visit this ancient Shiva abode during your winter sojourn," he posted on X.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone for INR 3,200 Crore National Highway Projects in West Bengal's Nadia District Today.

On October 28, the Chief Minister emphasised that Jageshwar is a centre of deep faith and devotion, and all departments must work in close coordination to enhance its grandeur and spiritual aura.

Highlighting the rising influx of devotees, the Chief Minister stressed the need to strengthen the basic infrastructure of the Dham. He instructed the District Magistrate to ensure continuous monitoring and timely completion of all development works, along with the regular maintenance of roads. He further suggested that Vriddha Jageshwar should also be developed in conjunction with Jageshwar Dham, as both sites hold immense mythological, cultural, and religious significance.

CM Dhami reiterated that the government's vision is to develop Jageshwar Dham not only as a spiritual hub but also as a global centre of tourism and culture. He added that the comprehensive development of Jageshwar Dham will generate new opportunities for employment and economic empowerment for the local population. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)