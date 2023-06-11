Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 11 (ANI): On his two-day Uttarkashi visit, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited village Siror, Netala of Frontier Development Block Bhatwadi in the morning on Sunday and distributed Mandua seeds among women to promote millet cultivation in the state.

In order to promote Manduva cultivation in the village area, CM Dhami sowed 'Mandua' seeds, 'line showing' method in village Siror and distributed Mandua seeds to women.

He said that the way millets are being promoted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the result is that the demand for coarse grains (millets) is increasing not only in the country but also globally.

"To encourage millet crops in the state, an amount of about Rs 73 crore has been given to the State Millet Mission. Our government is procuring coarse grains like Mandua, Jhingora, and Chaulai from the farmers of hilly areas on MSP and the farmers are also being paid for it online", the chief minister said.

Taking information about various agricultural equipment, the chief minister said that modern equipment should be distributed to the farmers as much as possible. He also sprinkled Jeevamrit fertilizer, and Beejamrit fertilizer in the fields.

He also urged the villagers to increase the use of these fertilizers in the fields.

Chief Minister Dhami also planted fruit trees in the village on this occasion. 'We should plant more and more fruit-bearing plants in barren lands", he added.

He met the villagers and inquired about their well-being and also took information from the villagers about the erosion happening in the Bhagirathi River.

The chief minister took feedback from the local people regarding the public welfare schemes of the government. He ploughed the fields of village Siror with a power weeder.

He said that during his morning tour, he met the villagers and gets feedback on the work being done by the government.

The dream of making Uttarakhand the best state will be fulfilled only by making the village ideal and best, he added. (ANI)

