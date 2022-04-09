In his message, the Chief Minister said that "Lord Ram is a symbol of our faith, his ideal character inspires us to move forward in life. We should try to bring the personality of Lord Ram into our life."

Dhami has also extended best wishes to the people at the festival of Adi Shakti Bhagwati, Navratri.

The celebrations for Chaitra Navratri involve worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. During this period, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts for nine days.

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Ram Navami or Hindu Lord Rama's birthday. (ANI)

