India News | Uttarakhand CM Meets Chairman of Land Ports Authority of India

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India, Jayant Singh, at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi on Monday.

He reviewed the progress of the under-construction modern land port project at Banbasa (Gudmi) in Champawat district, located on the India-Nepal border, a release said.

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The project is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening international connectivity by linking it with the Asian Highway.

He held discussions on enhancing border trade, transportation, and infrastructure in the border areas of Dharchula and Jhulaghat in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, which are also situated along the India-Nepal border.

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The Chief Minister emphasised that development works should move forward with priority given to local needs and public interest. This, he noted, would promote local products and strengthen the regional economy. It would also ensure better market access for products from border areas, thereby boosting the local economy and creating employment opportunities at the grassroots level.

He asked the Land Ports Authority of India to ensure that all ongoing works aimed at facilitating residents in border areas are completed in a timely and well-organised manner.

The CM also met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on several important issues, keeping in view Uttarakhand's geographical conditions and its vulnerability to natural disasters.

The Chief Minister requested that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders be maintained at 100 per cent, as before, to ensure the smooth, safe, and uninterrupted conduct of the Char Dham Yatra. He highlighted that the yatra, which runs from April to November, attracts lakhs of pilgrims from across India and abroad, leading to a significant surge in demand for commercial LPG. (ANI)

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