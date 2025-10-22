Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday extended wishes on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, stating that it was a celebration that honours nature and farmers.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. Govardhan Puja is not only a religious festival but also a celebration that honors and expresses gratitude towards nature and farmers. May this sacred festival bring prosperity, happiness, and abundance into the lives of all of you; this is our prayer," Dhami posted on X.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday participated in the 'Govardhan Parv' programme organised at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal, performed puja rituals, and prayed for the well-being of the people of the state.

On the occasion, CM Yadav also honoured organisations that have made outstanding contributions in cow service and cow-based product production. He also visited the exhibition organised by the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, which was based on organic farming and self-reliance.

"Madhya Pradesh is number one in natural farming... Today, I participated in the 'Govardhan Parv' program in Bhopal and honoured organisations that have made outstanding contributions in the field of cow service and cow-based product production. On this occasion, following traditional rituals and customs, prayers were offered to Govardhan Dev for prosperity, good health, and peace for all. Also visited the exhibition organised by the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, which was based on organic farming and self-reliance," CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna's feat of lifting the Govardhana Hill to protect the residents of Vrindavana from the wrath of Indra.

On this day, devotees prepare varieties of foodstuffs with grain and ghee (like rice, dhal, halva, pakora, puri, etc.) and all kinds of milk preparations (such as sweet rice, rabri, sweet balls, sandesh, rasagulla and laddu). The food is stacked like a small hill and offered to the Lord. Then it is distributed to everyone as prasadam. This festival is also called the Annakuta Festival.

Devotees also worship the cows on the day of Govardhana Puja. The deity of Lord Sri Krishna is decorated in Giridhari alankara, holding the Govardhana Hill. The cows are well decorated and offered worship. (ANI)

