Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Sunday listened to the 122nd edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' and appealed to all the citizens of the state to give priority to indigenous products in their daily lives by promoting Local for Vocal.

During the Mann ki Baat, PM Modi turned to Uttarakhand, where resilience meets creativity, by sharing the story of Jeevan Joshi, a 65-year-old artist from Haldwani who turns dry pine tree bark into beautiful works of art, creating a unique craft called 'Baget'.

Also Read | All-Party Delegations Tell World Leaders About India's New Approach to Combat Cross-Border Terrorism From Pakistan.

Despite being affected by polio in childhood, which weakened his legs, Jeevan never gave up as he channelled his imagination into his artwork. His creations often depict folk instruments and reflect the soul of the mountains.

"Today I want to tell you about a wonderful person who is an artist and a living inspiration. His name is Jeevan Joshi, age 65 years. Now imagine how full of life he must be, whose name itself has Jeevan in it. Jeevan Ji lives in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. In childhood, polio took away the strength of his legs, but it could not take away his courage. Even though his walking speed slowed down, his mind kept flying on every flight of imagination. In this flight, Jeevan Ji gave birth to a unique art and named it 'Baget'. In this, he makes beautiful artworks from the dry bark that falls from pine trees. The bark, which people generally consider useless, becomes a heritage as soon as it comes into Jeevan Ji's hands. There is the fragrance of the soil of Uttarakhand in each of his creations. Sometimes it is the folk instruments of the mountains, and sometimes it seems as if the soul of the mountains has entered that wood," PM Modi stated.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says No Compromise on State’s Rights, Defends Participation in NITI Aayog Meet.

During his 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi spoke about the soaring lion population in Gujarat's Gir to the innovative spirit of Sikkim's Dr Chewang Norbu Bhutia and Uttarakhand's resilient artist Jeevan Joshi.

He began with a roar of pride, highlighting the significant rise in the lion population in Gujarat's Gir over the past five years, which increased from 674 to 891. PM Modi also praised Gujarat for becoming the first state in the country to appoint a large number of women as Forest Officers.

"In the last five years only, the population of lions in Gir, Gujarat, has increased from 674 to 891. This number of lions revealed after the Lion Census is very encouraging. Gujarat became the first state where women were appointed on a large scale to the post of Forest Officers. All of these have contributed to the results we are seeing today. We will have to always remain vigilant and alert like this for Wild Life Protection. A great example of how tradition and innovation can come together!" the Prime Minister stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)