New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav in New Delhi and requested approval for crucial projects aimed at strengthening the state's infrastructure and addressing environmental challenges.

During the meeting, CM Dhami sought environmental clearance and the transfer of forest land for the 120MV Sirkari Bhyol Rupasiyabagh Hydroelectric Project on the Gauriganga River. This project is vital for the state's energy needs and development.

The Chief Minister also requested approval from the National Wildlife Board (NBWL) for a ropeway project from Triveni Ghat, Rishikesh to Neelkanth Mahadev Temple. He further urged the Union Minister to support the revival of Chaurasi Kutiya (Beatles Ashram), a significant cultural and tourism landmark.

In addition, CM Dhami sought special financial assistance of Rs 404 crore from the Central Government under the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) scheme. This funding is needed to address the recurring forest fire incidents in the state and bolster the state's environmental management.

Expressing his gratitude for the Union Minister's support, CM Dhami emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is balancing ecological conservation with economic development. He conveyed that these initiatives would not only enhance infrastructure but also provide much-needed relief to the common people.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Minister for the positive assurances regarding all the projects discussed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the "House of Himalayas" store at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun. According to an official release, the store will give a new identity to the local products of the state and the sale of local products will also strengthen the economy of the state.

In a move aimed at promoting Uttarakhand's indigenous products, tourists arriving from across India and abroad will soon be able to purchase 'House of Himalayas' merchandise directly from airport outlets.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the state government on the initiative and said that the opening of 'House of Himalayas' stores at various airports would give a major boost to this umbrella brand, showcasing Uttarakhand's local produce.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the opening of the store would offer a new platform for Uttarakhand's products, reflecting the dedication and craftsmanship of the state's farmers, artisans, women, and small entrepreneurs.

"Local products are deeply tied to the state's culture, tradition and identity," Dhami noted.

The Chief Minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'House of Himalayas' initiative, aimed at fostering self-reliance in Uttarakhand." The state government is prioritising local products to achieve the vision of an Atmanirbhar Uttarakhand.

This is strengthening the economy while creating local employment opportunities," Dhami said.

The stores are expected to provide greater visibility to Uttarakhand's traditional and organic offerings, including handicrafts, food items, and wellness products, connecting travellers with the state's rich heritage. (ANI)

