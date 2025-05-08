New Delhi, May 08: The Indian government on Thursday, May 08, said that the Indian armed forces targetted Air Defence Radars and Systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Following India's actions, an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised, the goverment added. This was in response to Pakistan's attempt to attack military establishments in India after the successful execution of the Operation Sindoor against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

"On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," India's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised," it added.

The government underlined that 16 people, including three women and five children, have lost their lives so far in "unprovoked" firings across the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan. It highlighted that the Pakistani Army used mortars and heavy calibre artillery while violating the ceasefire agreement in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military," the Defence Ministry asserted.

