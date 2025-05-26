New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually attended the inauguration program of the reconstructed 'Malan Bridge' over the Malan River in Kotdwar.

He said, "I remember very well that when a very terrible disaster struck there, the bridge was completely damaged. I especially congratulate all the engineers, labourers and administrative officers who have worked day and night to complete this bridge. This bridge will not only benefit the people of the area but will also help in the development of the area"

Also Read | UFO Crashed in Colombia? 'Mysterious' Floating Sphere, Found in Buga With No Welds or Seams, Baffles Scientists, Sparks Alien Invasion Debate (Watch Videos).

Earlier, following the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed his Chief Secretary to prepare a clear and practical strategy at the state level for the effective implementation of the points discussed during the meeting.

According to a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office, Dhami, after the meeting on Saturday, emphasised the importance of realising Modi's vision of a "Developed India @ 2047", and for this, the state government needs to effectively implement the schemes and policies at the grassroots level by coordinating with the central government.

Also Read | AI Adoption Growth: Indian HR Leaders Expect Adoption of Agentic AI To Grow by 383% by 2027, Will Reduce Human Oversight Due to Autonomous Task Execution, Says Report.

He instructed the Chief Secretary to prepare a time-bound action plan in coordination with concerned departments and ensure continuous monitoring of its progress.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for transparency, accountability, and public participation in the implementation process."The Chief Minister also said that transparency and accountability should be fixed at every level while ensuring public participation.

He said that the state government is fully participating in the resolve to make India a self-reliant and developed nation under the leadership of the Prime Minister," the statement from CMO read.

Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors representing 24 states and seven Union Territories attended the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday. This year's theme was Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047. The meeting commenced with a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)