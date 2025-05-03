Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for sanctioning Rs 291.15 crore reconstruction activities of Joshimath.

On January 2, 2023, large cracks started appearing in many houses and infrastructure of Joshimath due to land subsidence. About 22 per cent of the structures located in Joshimath town were affected.

"On the eve of the opening of the doors of Lord Shri Badrivishal, the Central Government gave a big gift to Uttarakhand. On the request of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Central Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 291.15 crore to make Joshimath disaster-safe. The Chief Minister has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for sanctioning funds for the reconstruction activities of Joshimath," an official release said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to the well-planned development and safe long-term works of Joshimath. Every possible effort will be made in future for the development of the god-like people of Joshimath and the region.

"The Chief Minister said that this project will not only secure the disaster-affected area of Joshimath, but will also provide a safe resting place for the local residents and devotees coming from the country and abroad to visit Lord Badrivishal. Along with this, the safety of the residents around the Narsingh temple will also be ensured for the winter stay of Lord Badrivishal," the release read.

"On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a 35-member team consisting of experts from NDMA, USDMM, IIT Roorkee, UNDP, CBRI, Wadia Institute, NIDM, and other agencies visited Joshimath during the fourth week of April 2023 to conduct PDNA (Post Disaster Need Assessment). During the visit, the area-wise damage assessment was done for housing and rehabilitation, health and education, civic amenities including drinking water and sanitation, local level infrastructure like roads and bridges, disaster risk reduction and recovery and reconstruction plans," the release read.

In the sequence of the inspection report given by the experts regarding the Joshimath landslide as above, the High Level Committee (HLC) approved financial assistance for work to be carried out in various sectors for recovery and reconstruction activities in Joshimath town and surrounding area.

"The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority proposed to start various projects to prevent land subsidence in Joshimath town and provide better facilities to the residents of the city. Initially, it is planned to undertake projects to stabilize unstable areas and improve the drainage and sewerage system of the town. These activities will improve the stability of the ground, thereby providing strong land for building. It will also help in undertaking various activities related to demolition and reconstruction of houses and infrastructure," the release read.

The projects in the first phase include Toe Protection works along the Alaknanda river, Slope Stabilization measures, Water and Sanitation. DPR on these aspects has been prepared by Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority and submitted to National Disaster Management Authority, for sanctioning grants. The proposed projects were later submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

