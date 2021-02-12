New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said it has set up a medical team of doctors and para-medical staff and started medical camps for general public at Tapovan which was ravaged by a flash flood last Sunday.

"NTPC Tapovan team has brought in an experienced team of doctors, para-medical staff and has started medical camps for the general public at Tapovan.

"Medical consultations along with medicines for the needy has proved to be of great help for the people of the surrounding areas devastated by the disaster," an NTPC statement said.

This initiative in the backdrop of all odds culminating out of the disaster that struck Tapovan in Uttarakhand on Sunday has found many takers amongst the affected lot, it added.

Besides, a Public Information Centre (PIC) has been working at the project site to provide information and facilitate the family members of the missing workers.

"Despite the natural calamity that has stuck, NTPC Tapovan team is providing all assistance and cooperation to rescue agencies and administration round the clock since Sunday when the tragedy struck. Tapovan team is leaving no stone unturned to rescue its people and assisting the district administration," a company spokesperson said in the statement.

Further, the Tapovan team has been working in close collaboration with various government organisations round-the-clock to ensure safe evacuation of the workers trapped at the Tapovan-Vishnugad Hydel Power Project.

Rescue teams battled on against the odds for the sixth consecutive day to get to 25-35 people trapped in the sludge-choked tunnel.

