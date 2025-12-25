Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], December 25 (ANI): Notorious criminal Vinay Tyagi, lodged in Uttarakhand's Roorkee Jail under the Gangster Act, was attacked in a sensational incident on Wednesday. The incident occurred when unidentified assailants opened fire on him while he was being taken to the Laksar court in Haridwar for a hearing.

After the life-threatening attack, Vinay Tyagi was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. In view of security concerns, police have carried out barricading outside the trauma centre.

Following the attack, the gangster's daughter, Tanvi Tyagi, while speaking to ANI at AIIMS Rishikesh, claimed that the family had a vague idea of Tyagi's life being in danger as they were constantly being "harassed and pressured" to cut ties with him.

"This morning, my father was shot between 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm, when he was in police custody, and was taken to the court for a remand date. We knew that his life was in danger because our entire family was being harassed. We were being told not to go to meet him. Today was his remand date. We anticipated something like this might happen, so we filed an application for security with the court, which the judge approved. The judge passed the order. The judge sent an email, faxed and called. He said that extra security should be provided to him. But this is what happened to him today," she said.

She further claimed, "The judge called the police and asked them to record his statement, but the police said he is not in condition to record a statement. I met him a while ago. Although he was not well, he was in such a condition that he could have given his statement." (ANI)

