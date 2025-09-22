Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the "Bhagirath Udyan" at the Raj Bhavan premises on Monday.

On the occasion, they also unveiled a statue of King Bhagirath installed in the garden.

According to the Chief Minsiter's Office (CMO), the 10-foot-high statue was inaugurated at the Raj Bhavan. It was placed on an 8-foot granite pedestal at the said premises. This statue was made up of fibre and resin by Haridwar artist Shivam Chaurasia.

On this occasion, the Governor, Lt General Gurmit Singh, said that the statue is not just a monument but a living pillar of inspiration. He also remarked that the alignment of stars, nature, temples, and mountains in the statue symbolises the divine message, indicating that when the goal is public welfare, both divinity and nature pave the way. While inaugurating the statue, the governor also appreciated the officers and staff who contributed to the development of the garden.

This statue also housed various plant species. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during the inauguration, emphasised that the statue will continue to inspire every citizen and guest with the values of duty, public welfare, and Indian culture. He also asserted that the statue will continue to remind people that only through "Bhagirath-like effort" can the great goals be achieved.

Before the inauguration, the Governor and Chief Minister offered prayers at the Rajpragneshwar Mahadev Temple located within Raj Bhavan and sought happiness, prosperity, and well-being for the people of the state and the nation.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings of Shardiya Navratri to the people of the state, wishing everyone happiness, prosperity, and a blessed life.

On this auspicious festival, the Chief Minister said that worshipping the various forms of Goddess Durga holds special significance during Navratri, and the festival is a true reflection of our culture and traditions.

"The devotion to the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga inspires us to honour and revere the power of the Divine Mother. This festival, which highlights the importance of women in society, is a true reflection of our culture and traditions," Dhami said in a statement. (ANI)

