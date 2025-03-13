Nainital, Mar 12 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday stayed the felling of 3,000 trees for the widening of the Rishikesh-Bhaniyawala road.

A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani was hearing a PIL filed by Dehradun resident Renu Pal.

Also Read | 'Starlink, Welcome to India': Ashwini Vaishnaw's Message for Elon Musk's Starlink After US Telecom Giant Partners With Jio, Airtel, Says 'It Will Help Remote Railway Projects'.

The petitioner's advocate, Abhijay Negi, argued before the court that the widening of the road would obstruct elephant corridors.

Responding to this, the state government told the court that it would ensure that the movement of elephants was not obstructed.

Also Read | Kerala: Train Hits Man, Infant Son; Both Die in Palakkad.

However, the bench asked the government to present before it all the necessary permissions in this regard.

The court had earlier provided protection to the Shivalik Elephant Reserve in a similar case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)