Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Uttarakhand is known as the 'Veerbhoomi' in India, underlining that the people of the State don't hesitate to protect the borders of the country.

While speaking at a public gathering in Haldwani to mark the completion of four years of the Uttarakhand government, the Union Defence Minister said that the Centre has fulfilled the demand of 'One Rank, One Pension' for ex-servicemen and soldiers. He praised the Uttarakhand government for providing financial assistance, employment opportunities, and implementing various welfare schemes for the families of soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.

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"Uttarakhand is a 'Devbhoomi'. However, if any land in India is known as 'Veerbhoomi', then it is none other than Uttarakhand. Whenever it comes to protecting the country's borders, people of Uttarakhand do not lag behind in protecting the country's borders. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, the Central Government fulfilled the long-standing demand of 'One Rank, One Pension' for ex-servicemen and soldiers. But I want to express my gratitude to the Uttarakhand government for its concern for our veterans and the families of our martyrs. Whether it's providing financial assistance to their families, reservations in education, employment opportunities, or implementing various welfare schemes for them, Pushkar Singh Dhami has contributed and made efforts on all fronts," he said.

Rajnath Singh further praised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for tackling the issue of illegal immigrants living in the State saying that more than 10,000 encroachments have been removed under his leadership.

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"Because our Uttarakhand is the land of Gods and the centre of our faith and culture, it is very important to protect it and preserve its sanctity. I want to appeal to all the people of the state that we must both protect Uttarakhand and enhance its sanctity. CM Dhami's leadership and our government have given a clear message that there is no place for illegal immigrants in Uttarakhand. Under his leadership, more than 10,000 encroachments have been removed," he said. (ANI)

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