Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: AC Milan return to the San Siro on Saturday, 21 March 2026, as they host Torino in a vital Serie A 2025-26 encounter. The Rossoneri are looking to consolidate their grip on second place and close the eight-point gap on league leaders Inter Milan. Massimiliano Allegri’s side enter this fixture following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Lazio last weekend. That result, coupled with Inter’s consistent form, has left Milan’s Scudetto ambitions hanging by a thread. However, the hosts remain formidable at home; they have not lost a league fixture at the San Siro to Torino since 1985. Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined for Portugal International Friendlies, FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot Assured by Head Coach Roberto Martinez.

Torino, currently 14th in the table, arrive with renewed confidence under interim manager Roberto D’Aversa. The Bulls secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Parma in their last outing, moving nine points clear of the relegation zone. Despite their struggles on the road, Torino’s aggressive pressing style under D’Aversa could pose problems for a Milan side missing key defensive personnel.

AC Milan vs Torino Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on March 21.

Venue: San Siro in Milano

Time: 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch AC Milan vs Torino Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Serie A action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. However, the match will be available to stream on the DAZN World website and app, which will require a pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch AC Milan vs Torino live on television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans, however, can follow both teams' social media handles. Iran Stands Firm on US Travel Ban for FIFA World Cup 2026 After Withdrawing Boycott Threat.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture AC Milan vs Torino Competition Serie A 2025–26 (Matchday 30) Date Saturday, 21 March 2026 Kick-off Time 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 22:30 IST Venue San Siro (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza), Milan TV/Streaming (UK) DAZN Streaming (India) DAZN Streaming (USA) Paramount+

AC Milan vs Torino Team News

AC Milan will be without Matteo Gabbia and Ruben Loftus-Cheek due to injury, but they welcome back Adrien Rabiot from suspension. Veteran midfielder Luka Modric is expected to start, while Rafael Leao leads the attack. Torino will likely be without Zakaria Aboukhlal, though Giovanni Simeone is fit to start after his recent goal-scoring exploits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).