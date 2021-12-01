Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand has logged 53 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state Health bulletin said on Tuesday.

As per the health bulletin, zero COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in the state. As many as 11 recoveries were also reported in the state taking total recoveries to 3,30,557.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Three-Month-Old Baby Girl Allegedly Stolen by Woman Hawker in Kalachowki.

The death toll so far stood at 7,408, stated the bulletin.

Total recoveries so far stood at 3,44,303. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat: 26-Year-Old Convict Sentenced Jail for Life for Raping and Killing 3-Year-Old Girl in Gandhinagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)