Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], January 17 (ANI): A 40-year-old man was rescued after the vehicle he was travelling in fell into a ditch near Kirtinagar town in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, and the rescue was carried out by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), they said.

Also Read | State Startup Ranking 2024: Odisha 'Top Performer' in Startup Ranking Conducted by DPIIT.

According to officials, Kirtinagar police receieved an information about the incident on Tuesday night, after which they alerted the SDRF team.

Following information, SDRF team reached the spot.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Youths Thrash 18-Year-Old Boy, Urinate on Him After Cricket Spat in Indira Nagar Area.

After reaching the spot, the SDRF team came to know that the said vehicle, a minivan (DL3CBC6813), was going from Laxmauli towards Hisriyakhal when it went out of control and crashed into a ditch about 400 meters below near Khola village.

The SDRF team rescued the driver from the ditch. He was later identified as Premdas, a resident of Jakhed village.

He sustained injuries in the accident and was later taken to a hospital for treatment, the police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)