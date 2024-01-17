Bhubaneswar, January 17: Odisha has been categorised as 'Top Performer' state in the 4th edition of the State Startup Ranking conducted by the Union Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), officials said. Apart from Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Telangana have been ranked as 'Top Performer' states while Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu bagged top awards (Best Performer) states. Union Minister Piyush Goyal Commends Startup Progress in India

The ranking was released by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday. "Odisha's retention of the 'Top Performer' status in the DPIIT state Startup Rankings 2022 is a testament to our unwavering commitment. Under the visionary guidance of CM Naveen Patnaik, we are driven to not just maintain but elevate the capabilities of our startup ecosystem," said Omkar Rai, chairman, Startup Odisha. BSKY Nabin Card: Odisha Government Extends Deadline for Submission of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Nabin Card by 10 Days

Odisha is wholeheartedly dedicated to create a conducive environment with a new startup policy which is under consideration, aligning with global best practices, focusing on ESG factors, and promoting women's entrepreneurship, he said. Startup Odisha has nurtured over 1,800 start-ups across agritech, IT, artificial intelligence, healthcare, fintech, and biotechnology sectors out of which 42 per cent are women-led startups. Startup Odisha is on its way to foster at least 5,000 startups by 2025, officials said.

