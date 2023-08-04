Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], August 4 (ANI): Nearly a dozen people were reported missing after two shops collapsed in a landslide caused by torrential rains in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district late on Thursday night, the police said.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police, Visakha told ANI that there are more than 10 people whose whereabouts are yet to be known. A search operation is underway to trace missing people.

Also Read | Haryana Riots: Three Motorcycles Set on Fire in Pataudi Area.

"This incident was reported around midnight. More than ten people are said to have gone missing after the landslide incident and their whereabouts are not known yet," SP Visakha.

"An operation is going on to find the missing people," he said.

Also Read | India Tells Pakistan to Concentrate on Its Own Problems After Its Delegation Rakes Up Kashmir Issue During UN Meeting on Food Security.

Furthermore, a disaster management official informed that State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force along with other teams are present on the spot.

"District administration team, disaster management team and police team, State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force along with other teams are present on the spot but due to torrential rains, the rescue team is not able to locate the people trapped inside the shops", said Dalip Singh Rajwar, Disaster Management Officer.

Earlier on Thursday, the Gangotri National Highway, 500 meters ahead of Bhatwadi, was closed to traffic due to falling debris.

In addition, Earlier on Tuesday, The road near Pipalkoti on the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris, officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)