Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], February 9 (ANI): Four companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to Haldwani in Nainital district after violence erupted on Thursday in Banbhoolpura during an anti-encroachment drive.

According to the Uttarakhand Police, two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) from Udham Singh Nagar also reached Haldwani.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Inspector General Nilesh Anand Bharne, the spokesperson for Police Headquarters, said, "Four companies of paramilitary personnel have been sent to the violence-hit area of Haldwani. Two companies of PAC from Udham Singh Nagar have already reached Haldwani."

A curfew has been enforced in Banbhoolpura on the orders of the District Magistrate and a shoot-at-sight order has also been issued against 'rioters'.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar informed that a request was made to the Ministry of Home Affairs to send additional central paramilitary personnel.

"Around 4 pm today, a joint team from the district administration and police was conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, as per the court's order. Coming out against the drive, a few miscreants pelted stones at the officials and also indulged in arson. It was also alleged that they opened fire at the police using illegal firearms," DGP Kumar said.

"The state government has also demanded that the MHA provide additional police forces. The MHA has, so far, made four companies of additional central forces available to us," Kumar added.

He added, however, that the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged people to maintain peace. (ANI)

