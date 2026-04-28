India News | Uttarakhand Police Intensify Action Against Rumour-mongers, Pickpocket Gang at Kedarnath Dham

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Police have registered multiple FIRs against individuals involved in spreading fake social media rumours following the opening of the Kedarnath Dham.

Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said misleading and unverified videos on social media were circulated with the intent to tarnish the image of Kedarnath Dham. She added that the police have taken action against those involved in damage to government property, whereas a gang has also been busted, which was involved in pickpocketing tourists.

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"We have registered several FIRs, taking action against those spreading rumours on social media following the opening of the portal of Kedarnath Dham. Some people circulated misleading and unverified videos on social media in an attempt to tarnish the image of Kedarnath Dham. We have also taken action against those involved in damaging government property. Our team has also busted a gang involved in pickpocketing pilgrims at Kedarnath Dham," said the official.

Earlier on April 24, the Uttarakhand Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals for allegedly damaging public amenities, including toilets and other facilities, installed for the convenience of pilgrims on the Shri Kedarnath Yatra route.

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In a post on X, Uttarakhand Police said, "FIR has been registered and investigation initiated against unidentified individuals who have damaged the toilets and other public facilities set up for the convenience of pilgrims on the Shri Kedarnath Yatra routes."

In a separate incident, police also registered an FIR after a video surfaced on social media alleging irregularities in darshan arrangements at the Kedarnath Temple. Officials said the video was flagged during routine monitoring in Rudraprayag district, where false claims were being circulated that devotees were being denied darshan.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on Sunday with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)