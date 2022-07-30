Rudraprayag, July 30: A heavy landslide has been reported on Saturday near Banswara village on Rudraprayag Gaurikund Highway 109 in Uttarakhand leading to the closure of the highway.

The highway route near the village was covered with mountain rocks, resulting in long queues of vehicles on both sides due to the road's closure.

Uttarakhand is experiencing continuous rains these days, which is wreaking havoc on the mountains. Due to the rain, life has been disturbed all around the state.

Earlier today, a part of the Badrinath National Highway-7 (NH-7) was washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad, as per the officials.

Following the incident, pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway.

"A part of the Badrinath NH-7 has washed away due to the rising water in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad. Pilgrims were stranded on both sides of the highway," said the district administration officials in Chamoli.

In another incident, teachers of an inter-college in Uttarkashi helped their students cross an overflowing drain after a heavy downpour. The students and teachers formed a human chain in order to cross the flowing waters.

On Friday, a landslide was reported at Nainital Bhowali road in Nainital.

"The road is completely damaged. It will take at least a week to restore it" said Dheeraj Singh Garbyal, DM, Nainital.

Amid the warning of heavy rainfall in the region, the Dehradun Meteorological Centre flagged an orange alert for the next four days starting July 29.

The areas included in the alert are Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat and Bageshwar.

Rudraprayag Gaurikund Highway near Basabada, where the road filled with mountains has fallen on the road, due to which there are long queues of vehicles on both sides due to the closure of the road. (ANI)

