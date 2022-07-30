Bareilly, July 30: A director of a private school in Shahjahanpur has been booked for allegedly abducting and raping a teacher of his school and also making a video of the sexual assault.

Police have filed a case against the accused under Sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) after a complaint from the victim's parents. Sections of Information Technology (IT) Act has also been invoked, reported TOI.

Police have took the accused into custody and are interrogating him. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old victim is still missing. Police have formed teams to search for the missing girl. Bengaluru Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Runs Away From Home To Meet Instagram Friend in Chamrajnagar, Raped by Probationary Officer

The victim's parents in the complaint stated that their daughter was asked to accompany the accused for 'school related work' where the school director gave her drink laced with sedatives and raped her. He also filmed the act. The incident took place two months ago. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Gang-Raped by Husband and His 3 Friends Over Dowry in Kanpur, Case Registered

Since the incident, the parents alleged that the accused had been blackmailing the girl with the video and forcing for to maintain physical relationship.

The matter came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to her family on July 26. When the girl's parents asked the accused to delete the video but he threatened them and abducted the girl.

