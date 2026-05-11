India News | Uttarakhand Reviews Disaster, Char Dham Preparedness, Issues Directions to Departments Amid IMD Rain Alert

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Disaster Management authorities on Monday held a high-level meeting with allied departments and district administrations to review preparedness measures ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, with officials directing departments to intensify preventive measures to minimise the impact of heavy rainfall and possible disasters.

The review meeting comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for May 12 and 13 in Uttarakhand, warning of rainfall and adverse weather conditions in several parts of the state, particularly in the hilly regions.

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Speaking to ANI here, Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary for Disaster Management and Rehabilitation and Director General of the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation & Management Centre (ULMMC), said detailed instructions were issued to departments regarding monsoon preparedness.

"Today, a crucial meeting was convened involving the Disaster Management Department, allied departments, and all districts to discuss preparations for the monsoon season. Detailed instructions were provided on various preparatory measures, including cleaning drains to prevent urban waterlogging, dredging rivers with elevated water levels, stockpiling essential rations, medicines..." Suman said.

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"Departments were also urged to act in accordance with the directives of the Chief Minister," he added.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik said the meeting focused on ensuring coordinated departmental preparedness and immediate response mechanisms ahead of the monsoon.

"A significant meeting was held today regarding disaster management, attended by heads and secretaries from various departments, including irrigation, urban development, police... The meeting focused on discussing department-wise preparations for disasters, effective immediate responses, and necessary measures before the monsoon season," Kaushik said.

He said district officials had been instructed to clean drains and rivers, including those flowing through reserved and attractive forest areas, and to obtain necessary permissions wherever required.

"The Forest Department was also directed to take immediate action. The Tourism Department, in collaboration with other departments, was tasked with managing rainfall and the Char Dham Yatra," he said.

Kaushik further said the Animal Husbandry Department had been instructed to strictly implement protocols for pack animals during the Char Dham Yatra and effectively deal with incidents such as electrocution.

"Health and DM departments were directed to focus on crowd management and ensure effective health services, given the increasing number of deaths and the large crowds during the Char Dham Yatra," he added.

Earlier, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey appealed to pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra to exercise caution following an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Uttarkashi and Tehri Garhwal districts.

Pandey urged devotees to carefully plan their journeys on May 12 and 13 due to the likelihood of intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the region.

He advised pilgrims to travel only after weather conditions improve and appealed to them to follow guidelines issued by the administration and local authorities to ensure a safe pilgrimage experience.

The state government has said extensive arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the Char Dham Yatra, including strengthened healthcare, sanitation, parking and traffic management facilities along the pilgrimage routes.

Authorities have also deployed SDRF, NDRF, fire services and police personnel across sensitive locations, while a token system has been introduced to manage crowds effectively at the shrines.

The Char Dham Yatra formally commenced on April 19 with rituals at various shrines, including the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from the Omkareshwar Temple. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)