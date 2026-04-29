India News | Uttarakhand: Security Tightened for Kedarnath Pilgrims; 'Op Kalanemi' Targets Anti-social Elements

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra on Wednesday said that strict security measures have been put in place to ensure a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees undertaking the Kedarnath Dham Yatra, in line with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's directives.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "CM Dhami's instructions are that the pilgrims coming for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra should not face any inconvenience and the security arrangements should be foolproof. It has come to our notice that some people, disguised as sadhus, are working as anti-social elements there and may create unrest."

Also Read | Sultanganj Shootout Case: Prime Accused Ramdhani Yadav Killed in Police Encounter After EO Murder in Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

He further stated that authorities have received inputs regarding certain individuals posing as sadhus while allegedly engaging in anti-social activities that could disturb peace and order in the region.

"In such a situation, I have directed the district police to conduct 'Operation Kalanemi' and verify all the suspicious individuals. If any evidence is found against anyone, strict action should be taken against them so that peace, law and order can be maintained there, and the people coming there do not have to face any inconvenience," he said.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Building Fire: Huge Blaze at Gaur Green Avenue Damages Multiple Flats in Indirapuram, Video Shows Thick Smoke.

Earlier in the day, Mishra said that a fully functional control room has been set up at the district administration office, from where the entire Yatra route is being closely monitored.

"Our first control room is at our district administration office, from where we are monitoring. Cameras are also installed on the track route; more than 90 cameras are installed, through which we monitor from Shri Kedarnath Dham to the Rudraprayag district administration. Apart from this, a dedicated command and control centre has been set up at Shri Kedarnath Dham," Mishra told ANI.

He said he is personally reviewing the arrangements along with senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police.

Mishra further informed that a dedicated command and control centre has also been established at Kedarnath Dham to strengthen real-time monitoring.

Continuous announcements are being made from the control room advising pilgrims to follow safety guidelines while travelling on the trekking route. Officials have been deployed around the clock to monitor movement and ensure an immediate response to any situation.

The district administration has appealed to devotees to strictly adhere to instructions and cooperate with authorities for a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

The inspection team further visited the "Har Har Mahadev" community kitchen (bhandara), where they reviewed the quality of food being served to devotees and assessed overall arrangements. Officials placed special emphasis on maintaining hygiene standards and ensuring an organised system for food distribution to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims.

Meanwhile, a massive wave of devotion is being witnessed at the world-renowned Kedarnath Temple this year. In the first week of the pilgrimage itself, a record number of devotees have already visited the shrine to seek the blessings of Baba Kedar, reflecting the strong spiritual turnout for the Char Dham Yatra.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)