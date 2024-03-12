Rishikesh, Mar 12 (PTI) A five-year-old tigress was translocated early Tuesday from the Corbett Tiger Reserve to the Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, officials said.

The tigress was captured on March 7 from the Dhela range of Corbett for the purpose of translocation.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Elderly Mother Over Property Dispute, Share Pictures of Her Body With Relatives in Vadodara; Held.

It was brought from the Dhela range of Corbett to the Motoichur range of Rajaji at 1 am on Tuesday, PCCF (Wildlife) Sameer Sinha said.

It has been kept in an enclosure in Motichur for acclimatisation, he said.

Also Read | Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Attacks Bharatiya Janata Party, Says ‘Every Party Contests Polls on a Single Symbol, but BJP Fights on Lotus and Washing Machine’.

It will remain under observation for a few days before being "soft released" into the forest, the official said, adding that it is the fourth big cat to be translocated to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

The soft release is the gradual accustoming of a wild animal to a new environment before its eventual permanent release.

This tigress has delivered a litter of cubs earlier which increases the chances of its breeding in the new habitat, he said.

Preparations have also begun to bring another male tiger to Rajaji, he said.

One tiger and two tigresses were brought earlier from Corbett to Rajaji under the translocation project but they did not produce the desired breeding results, he said

The Tiger Relocation Project is aimed at increasing the tiger population at Rajaji.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)