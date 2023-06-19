Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Special Executive Officer in the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, Bhaskar Khulbe, reviewed the reconstruction work being carried out under the Badrinath Master Plan on Sunday and said that after the completion of the project, the devotees coming to the Badrinath Dham will get better facilities.

"The work on Prime Minister's ambitious project Bardinath Master Plan is going on at a fast pace. After the completion of all the works of this project, Badrinath Dham will look even more divine and grand, and the devotees coming here will get better facilities," Bhaskar Khulbe said.

Expressing happiness over the good progress of the construction work, he praised the local administration.

Badrinath Master Plan seeks to address issues such as unchecked and unplanned growth and construction activity, congested streets so on. Badrinath is one of the famous pilgrim towns of Uttarakhand.

To develop Badrinath Dham as Smart Spiritual Hill Town (Spiritual Hill City), work has started on the Badrinath Master Plan for Rs 425 crore in the first phase.

It is known that Kedarnath's reconstruction work under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed Kedarpur in a grand and divine form.

More than 8 lakh pilgrims have visited the Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines since the Chardham Yatra began on April 22, according to the Uttarakhand Tourism Department.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that air services are also being expanded in the state. The work on Char Dham All Weather Road and Rishikesh- Karanprayag Rail Project is going on in full swing. A target has been set to complete the Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib and Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeways in three years.

The state government has approved the ropeway project from Kharsali to Yamunotri to be built with an amount of more than Rs 166 crore.

It is worth mentioning that the government has built Shakta, Shaiva, Vaishnava, Golju, Gurudwara, Hanuman, Nag Devta, Swami Vivekananda, Mahasu Devta, Narasimha Devta and Navagraha Devta circuits to promote religious tourism. Devotees coming to Chardham Yatra can visit these circuits. (ANI)

