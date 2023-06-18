New Delhi, June 18: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not accepting the centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme and said that he has built a 'Sheesh Mahal' for himself but does not let the poor people reap the benefit of the scheme.

The Union Minister while addressing a public meeting said, "If Kejriwal had a love for the people of Delhi then why is he not accepting the centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme for Delhi's poor people? He built a 'Sheesh Mahal' for himself by spending more than Rs 40 crore but he did not let poor people reap the benefit of 'Ayushman Bharat' and have Rs 5 lakhs for their family." Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Don't Vote for 'Illiterate' and Those With Fake Degrees Next Time, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Ayushman Bharat is a National Health Protection Scheme providing coverage upto 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization. Notably, BJP has also Arvind Kejriwal for spending Rs 45 crores renovation of his official residence.

In April, hundreds of BJP leaders and workers staged a massive demonstration against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged Rs 45 crores renovation of his official residence. BJP leader Harish Khurana said that they were protesting against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly spending crores of rupees on the renovation of his official residence in the national capital.

"It is questionable that a person who claims to be 'Kattar Imaandar' spends 45 crores rupees on the renovation of the official residence. He spent 11 cr on his wardrobe, obviously, questions will be raised," he said.

Meanwhile, Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said that CM Kejriwal allegedly spent Rs 45 crores of public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including extravagant items like Dior polish Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets. He said that the CM has been accused of reportedly spending public funds on a lavish 7-star residential facility for himself during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amit Shah Attacks AAP in Punjab Says 'Law and Order in State Deteriorating As CM Bhagwant Mann Spends All His Time Touring With Arvind Kejriwal' (Watch Video).

"Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has been accused of reportedly spending public funds on a lavish 7-star residential facility for himself during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to official records, a total of Rs. 44.78 Cr. was spent on the "Addition/Alteration" of his accommodation at Flagstaff Road," he tweeted.

