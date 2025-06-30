New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The Yamunotri National Highway has been blocked at two places between Silai Band and Ojri after parts of the road were washed out, as per officials.

In a post on social media X, Uttarkashi Police wrote, "The Yamunotri National Highway is blocked at two places between Silai Band and Ojri due to some parts of the highway being washed out. It may take time to restore the route."

The police further stated that the highway between Brahmkal and Mahargaon was also blocked due to debris.

The debris is being cleared off the highway.

"Additionally, the Yamunotri Highway is blocked near Brahmkhal and Mahargaon due to debris, and work to clear it is ongoing," the post further read.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the average rainfall recorded in Tehri Garhwal on Sunday was 79.2 mm.

Heavy rain has disrupted the electricity supply in Agrakhaal, Chamba, Jakhindhar, and Dughamandar areas. The water supply has also been affected in the Chamba block.

Meanwhile, officials stated that the 24-hour suspension of the Char Dham Yatra has been lifted.

The ban had been imposed following a heavy rain alert.

Speaking to ANI, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey stated, "The 24-hour ban on Char Dham Yatra has been lifted."

The commissioner further stated that the District Magistrates of all districts along the Yatra route have been instructed to stop vehicles in view of weather conditions in their respective districts.

The Yatra was suspended after a cloudburst near Barkot triggered a massive landslide, killing two workers and leaving seven others missing.

Earlier, the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district, which was damaged by the landslide, was repaired. However, search operations for the missing individuals are still underway.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed to ANI that repairs have been completed on the washout before Silai Band, and that efforts are ongoing to restore other damaged portions of the road.

"The washout that happened due to a cloud burst before Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road of the district has been repaired and the road has been made smooth, while the work of making the other washout smooth is going on," Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya told ANI. (ANI)

